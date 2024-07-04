Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $945,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 1,556,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

