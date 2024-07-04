Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,756,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $408,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

