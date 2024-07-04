Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,016,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

