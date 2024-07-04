Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $166.64. 355,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,033. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

