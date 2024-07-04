Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $701.48 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Tezos has a total market cap of $701.48 million and $24.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,507,241 coins and its circulating supply is 987,945,291 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.