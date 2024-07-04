Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.60

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1294269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £259.66 million, a P/E ratio of 402.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,904.76%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

