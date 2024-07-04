Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.60

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1294269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.07).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tharisa
Tharisa Stock Performance
Tharisa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,904.76%.
About Tharisa
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.