The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 17,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,439,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,470,836.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 645,335 shares of company stock worth $22,646,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. TD Cowen cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.