The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.67.

AMT opened at $194.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

