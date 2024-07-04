The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $467.85. The stock had a trading volume of 993,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,599. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

