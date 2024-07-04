The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

