TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.57 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

