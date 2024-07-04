Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $441.26 million and $7.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,602,836,628 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

