Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 2,573 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $65,971.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 3,032,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,215. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W lowered Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

