Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $16.16 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 444,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $23,898,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,808,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,203,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $946.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $184.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

