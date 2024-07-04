Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,307 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 4.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $43,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ENTG traded up $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $140.68. 1,205,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,395. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

