Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Shares Up 0.6%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.
