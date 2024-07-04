Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,138. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

