Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 23,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,297. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

