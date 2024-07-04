Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,259.4% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,058.8%.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

