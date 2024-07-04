Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 278,282 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,869,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

