UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Shares Down 20%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,499,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

UMeWorld Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, an online learning and assessment platform used by teachers and students. The company engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements.

