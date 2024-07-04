Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 1,825 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

