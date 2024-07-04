Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $83,524,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

