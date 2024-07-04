Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. 651,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

