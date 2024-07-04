Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 4.42% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

