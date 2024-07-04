Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,270. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

