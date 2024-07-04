Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 855 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. 246,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,787. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

