United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.88.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
