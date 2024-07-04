United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

