Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
UUU stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
About Universal Security Instruments
