Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Trading Down 37.9%

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) dropped 37.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 7,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 2.70.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

