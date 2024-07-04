Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 7,563 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.71. 115,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,005. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.87 and a 200 day moving average of $247.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

