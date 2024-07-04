Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 8,497 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 387,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.