Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,910,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $174.08. The stock had a trading volume of 983,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,605. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.57 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.28.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.