Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

ISRG stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.81. 824,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,161. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $448.10. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

