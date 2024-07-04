Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.