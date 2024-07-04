Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 9,622,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,832,598. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

