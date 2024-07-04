Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,156,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,867 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

