Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.58. 10,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLYPP Free Report ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

