Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.58. 10,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 27,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.
Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.