Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 460,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

