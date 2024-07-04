Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.