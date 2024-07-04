Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.89. 378,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.18 and its 200-day moving average is $518.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.