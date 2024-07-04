Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.09. 130,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,186. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.