Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. The company had a trading volume of 464,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

