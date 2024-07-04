Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $270.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.23. The company has a market capitalization of $406.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

