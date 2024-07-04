Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 327,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day moving average of $252.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

