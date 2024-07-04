Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

