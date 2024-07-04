Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Down 0.5%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.11. 36,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 23,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

