VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Insider Angus Murnaghan Acquires 25,000 Shares

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.76 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,950.00 ($29,300.00).
VEEM Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77.
About VEEM
