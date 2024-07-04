Veery Capital LLC Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.58. 297,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,377. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.