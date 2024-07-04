Veery Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.46. 722,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,422. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

